Friday, Jun 28, 2024
Sheer power: How to ace the transparent fashion trend

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Jun 28, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Sheer styles are in, seen on celebs like JLo and Rihanna. Stay trendy without baring all: layer, add spangles, and match with skin-tone undergarments.

Look away. Or don't. See-through styles have hopped off the runway and into the real world. They range from open-weave crochet dresses and sheer fabrics to outright transparent materials. Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa and Rihanna have worn variations of them at red-carpet events. Victoria Beckham's Mango collab featured a few of them (They're almost sold out in India). There are sheer dresses even at Zara.

Alia Bhatt's Sabyasachi sari at the 2024 Met Gala tastefully played up the sheer trend.
Alia Bhatt’s Sabyasachi sari at the 2024 Met Gala tastefully played up the sheer trend.
Kendall Jenner's sheer Givenchy fit at the 2024 Met Gala had tiny rhinestones to look more opaque.
Kendall Jenner’s sheer Givenchy fit at the 2024 Met Gala had tiny rhinestones to look more opaque.
If you're trying out the transparent look for the first time, start small, with a sheer bag.
If you’re trying out the transparent look for the first time, start small, with a sheer bag.
Keep accessories minimal with a sheer look, like Paris Hilton did at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
Keep accessories minimal with a sheer look, like Paris Hilton did at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
