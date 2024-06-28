Sheer power: How to ace the transparent fashion trend
ByKarishma Kuenzang
Jun 28, 2024 09:14 AM IST
Sheer styles are in, seen on celebs like JLo and Rihanna. Stay trendy without baring all: layer, add spangles, and match with skin-tone undergarments.
Look away. Or don’t. See-through styles have hopped off the runway and into the real world. They range from open-weave crochet dresses and sheer fabrics to outright transparent materials. Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa and Rihanna have worn variations of them at red-carpet events. Victoria Beckham’s Mango collab featured a few of them (They’re almost sold out in India). There are sheer dresses even at Zara.
