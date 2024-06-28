Sheer power: How to ace the transparent fashion trend

Look away. Or don’t. See-through styles have hopped off the runway and into the real world. They range from open-weave crochet dresses and sheer fabrics to outright transparent materials. Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa and Rihanna have worn variations of them at red-carpet events. Victoria Beckham’s Mango collab featured a few of them (They’re almost sold out in India). There are sheer dresses even at Zara.

Alia Bhatt’s Sabyasachi sari at the 2024 Met Gala tastefully played up the sheer trend.