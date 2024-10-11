Single? Here’s how to go solo without the FOMO

If Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) shows up on streaming, jump to the bit where she’s invited to a dinner party, only to realise that everyone else there is a couple, she’s the only solo guest. Worse, her being single is all anyone can talk about. It’s mortifying. And two decades on, surely hosts and guests should do better. After all, being single is hardly a curse; singles are starting to revel in their unattached status. In China, Singles Day (11/11, all the ones) is not only a major shopping day, single folks also get huge discounts at restaurants and theme parks.

Long-time singles recommend having a larger circle of pals, so you’re not dependent on a few busy people. (ADOBE STOCK)