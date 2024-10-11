Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Single? Here’s how to go solo without the FOMO

BySneha Krishnan
Oct 11, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Third-wheeling your besties all the time? Annoyed at couples that bail on you? Here’s how to slay the single life while everyone partners up

If Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) shows up on streaming, jump to the bit where she’s invited to a dinner party, only to realise that everyone else there is a couple, she’s the only solo guest. Worse, her being single is all anyone can talk about. It’s mortifying. And two decades on, surely hosts and guests should do better. After all, being single is hardly a curse; singles are starting to revel in their unattached status. In China, Singles Day (11/11, all the ones) is not only a major shopping day, single folks also get huge discounts at restaurants and theme parks.

Long-time singles recommend having a larger circle of pals, so you’re not dependent on a few busy people. (ADOBE STOCK)
Long-time singles recommend having a larger circle of pals, so you’re not dependent on a few busy people. (ADOBE STOCK)
Change the relationship dynamics with your coupled friends. Speak up about feeling left out of plans. (ADOBE STOCK)
Change the relationship dynamics with your coupled friends. Speak up about feeling left out of plans. (ADOBE STOCK)
Catch your daily dose...
See more
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On