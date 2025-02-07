S,M,L to FML: Why Indian brands just can’t get sizing right

What a time to be alive! A garment can be designed in Spain, sewn in China and sold in a Dubai mall for a shopper to bring back to India. Homegrown designers are selling in chic boutiques in both Mehrauli and Montmartre. And yet, when it comes to understanding your size, something’s not adding up. A UK Size 8 is at least two sizes bigger than a US Size 8 (Or is it smaller?) Size zero is a lie; so is plus-size. And Free Size remains a mystery.

Brands tend to pay more attention to hanger-appeal than actual sizing. (SHUTTERSTOCK)