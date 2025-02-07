S,M,L to FML: Why Indian brands just can’t get sizing right

You have one body. So why are you six different sizes when you shop at a mall? Random sizing hurts both buyers and businesses. Is there a way out?
What a time to be alive! A garment can be designed in Spain, sewn in China and sold in a Dubai mall for a shopper to bring back to India. Homegrown designers are selling in chic boutiques in both Mehrauli and Montmartre. And yet, when it comes to understanding your size, something’s not adding up. A UK Size 8 is at least two sizes bigger than a US Size 8 (Or is it smaller?) Size zero is a lie; so is plus-size. And Free Size remains a mystery.