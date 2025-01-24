Spectator by Seema Goswami: A sole searching journey

I always look forward to this time of the year because I can finally pull out my winter wardrobe and give it an airing before I mothball it away in a couple of months. This year, though, I was dejected to find that my favourite pair of black suede boots had lost their soles. After my initial disappointment, I told myself not to be so silly. I could always find a good cobbler who would re-sole them and then I would get another few years’ wear out of them.

These days, worn clothing isn’t mended, it’s simply discarded. What a waste. (ADOBE STOCK)