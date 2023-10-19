Spectator by Seema Goswami: Add to cart? I’d rather not
Oct 19, 2023 06:41 PM IST
Physical stores offer a shopping experience that online portals just can’t compete with. Touch, feel, try, buy. It’s instant gratification of the best kind
So, I finally bit the bullet. After resisting for years on end, I succumbed to the lure of buying clothes online – but only because the website of one of my go-to stores had much better merchandise available than that on offer at its physical stores. So, I clamped down on my doubts and went click, click, click, and then waited with bated breath for delivery.
Yet, the process lacks the element of instant gratification. After paying your dues, you have to wait for a couple of days for your merchandise to arrive. And this is quite unlike the thrill of paying for something in a shop and walking right out with it.
