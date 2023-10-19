Spectator by Seema Goswami: Add to cart? I’d rather not

So, I finally bit the bullet. After resisting for years on end, I succumbed to the lure of buying clothes online – but only because the website of one of my go-to stores had much better merchandise available than that on offer at its physical stores. So, I clamped down on my doubts and went click, click, click, and then waited with bated breath for delivery. There’s something addictive about being able to buy something at the touch of a button, but when shopping for clothes, touch and feel are important too. (Adobe Stock)

Online, you have to rely on images in which the outfits are shown on willowy bodies that bear no resemblance to your own.

Yet, the process lacks the element of instant gratification. After paying your dues, you have to wait for a couple of days for your merchandise to arrive. And this is quite unlike the thrill of paying for something in a shop and walking right out with it.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!