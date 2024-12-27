Spectator by Seema Goswami: An attitude of gratitude

This was the year that I began keeping a gratitude journal in real earnest. And I found it incredibly therapeutic to jot down one thing that I was grateful for every single night before I turned in. It wasn’t always the big stuff. Sometimes it was just something as simple as watching a peacock dance while I was on my walk. Or something as mundane as the fact that my roast potatoes had turned out perfectly. But the habit made me appreciative of both the big and small pleasures that life has to offer – if only we look out for them.

Take the time to plan that trip to Egypt. Start ticking things off your bucket list. Reconnect with old friends and catch up on things you may have missed. (Adobe Stock)