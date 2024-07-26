Spectator by Seema Goswami: Don’t ignore the true Queen

Regency romances have always been my preferred comfort reads. But it wasn’t until Bridgerton premiered on Netflix that I first heard of the woman who wrote the books that the series was based on. Delighted to stumble upon an undiscovered author of this period, I hastened to download my first ever Julia Quinn and settled down to devour her in one gulp.

Bridgerton, based on the books by Julia Quinn, isn’t the best of the Regency romance genre.