Spectator by Seema Goswami: Drop anchor, not the basket

The world is on fire. It’s hard to process it all, let alone fight it. Here’s how to stay grounded during the most trying times
It happens to all of us at one time or another. Everything around us seems to be going wrong. The weather is terrible; the water supply is erratic; your child has a toothache that is keeping him up all night; your demanding boss insists that you come in to work even when the city roads are flooded after a thunderstorm.
