Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Spectator by Seema Goswami: Fight or flight response

BySeema Goswami
Oct 24, 2024 08:41 PM IST

The glory days of air travel are behind us. But with a bit of prep, you can make it to your destination with some sanity left

I am always astounded by people of my generation who talk about the ‘romance of air travel’. Mostly, because I can’t understand what they are on about. I could understand if those a couple of decades older than me waxed eloquent about the ‘good old days’ when people dressed up to travel by plane, when being an ‘air-hostess’ was a glamorous profession that attracted the best and the brightest, and when passengers were feted as they flew instead of being penned together like battery hens.

As any seasoned traveller knows, the only way to survive a flight is to keep yourself entertained for its duration. (ADOBE STOCK)
As any seasoned traveller knows, the only way to survive a flight is to keep yourself entertained for its duration. (ADOBE STOCK)
Don’t eat the inflight meal if you can help it. Instead, grab a snack at the airport or pack a sandwich. (ADOBE STOCK)
Don’t eat the inflight meal if you can help it. Instead, grab a snack at the airport or pack a sandwich. (ADOBE STOCK)
Decades ago, flying was a luxury, as portrayed in the drama Pan Am. Now it’s something to be endured.
Decades ago, flying was a luxury, as portrayed in the drama Pan Am. Now it’s something to be endured.
Catch your daily dose...
See more
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //