Spectator by Seema Goswami: Fight or flight response

I am always astounded by people of my generation who talk about the ‘romance of air travel’. Mostly, because I can’t understand what they are on about. I could understand if those a couple of decades older than me waxed eloquent about the ‘good old days’ when people dressed up to travel by plane, when being an ‘air-hostess’ was a glamorous profession that attracted the best and the brightest, and when passengers were feted as they flew instead of being penned together like battery hens.

As any seasoned traveller knows, the only way to survive a flight is to keep yourself entertained for its duration. (ADOBE STOCK)