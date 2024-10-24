Spectator by Seema Goswami: Fight or flight response

The glory days of air travel are behind us. But with a bit of prep, you can make it to your destination with some sanity left
I am always astounded by people of my generation who talk about the ‘romance of air travel’. Mostly, because I can’t understand what they are on about. I could understand if those a couple of decades older than me waxed eloquent about the ‘good old days’ when people dressed up to travel by plane, when being an ‘air-hostess’ was a glamorous profession that attracted the best and the brightest, and when passengers were feted as they flew instead of being penned together like battery hens.