Spectator by Seema Goswami: For cold time’s sake

There was a time when I used to be ecstatic at the thought of the approaching Delhi winter. There were bonfires to organise on cold evenings, sunny afternoon brunches to attend, picnics to enjoy with family and friends. Walks in the gentle afternoon sun were a particular delight. And there was something particularly life-affirming about getting up on a chilly morning and sipping a steaming cup of coffee while watching the mist clear.

Alu methi is truly satisfying in the bitter cold. (ADOBE STOCK)