Spectator by Seema Goswami: Ghost protocol? Keep it real

The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones. So William Shakespeare wrote about Julius Caesar, putting his words in Mark Antony’s mouth. But I can’t help but think that Shakespeare got it wrong this one time. The truth is that death is the ultimate whitewash, cleansing the deceased of all their sins and leaving behind a saintly figure that often bears no resemblance to the person they actually were while alive.

Harry Potter’s folks died while protecting him. It shaped the course of his life.