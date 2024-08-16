 Spectator by Seema Goswami: Ghost protocol? Keep it real - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Spectator by Seema Goswami: Ghost protocol? Keep it real

BySeema Goswami
Aug 16, 2024 06:32 AM IST

Death is the ultimate whitewash. People who pass on are suddenly the best people we’ve known. Why such selective memory?

The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones. So William Shakespeare wrote about Julius Caesar, putting his words in Mark Antony’s mouth. But I can’t help but think that Shakespeare got it wrong this one time. The truth is that death is the ultimate whitewash, cleansing the deceased of all their sins and leaving behind a saintly figure that often bears no resemblance to the person they actually were while alive.

Harry Potter’s folks died while protecting him. It shaped the course of his life.
Harry Potter’s folks died while protecting him. It shaped the course of his life.
Dark comedy Death at a Funeral (2007) takes an unconventional look at death and passing.
Dark comedy Death at a Funeral (2007) takes an unconventional look at death and passing.
The deaths in Shakespeare’s plays symbolise human greed and betrayal.
The deaths in Shakespeare’s plays symbolise human greed and betrayal.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Spectator by Seema Goswami: Ghost protocol? Keep it real
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On