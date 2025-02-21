Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Spectator by Seema Goswami: House party, house rules

BySeema Goswami
Feb 21, 2025 10:14 AM IST

Limit the nibbles, help guests break the ice, keep drinks ready, serve dinner by 10. Hosting isn’t hard, if you know how

Sometimes the best way to hang out with friends is at home. You have a reasonable expectation of privacy, with no nosy waitstaff eavesdropping on conversations. No spending hours poring over the menu and then getting served your main courses 10 minutes apart. Also, most importantly, it costs a fraction of the price of eating out. But there are some rules of entertaining at home that you should adhere to if you want your guests to have a great time.

Offer guests a choice between specific drinks; asking them what they want confuses them. (ADOBE STOCK)
Offer guests a choice between specific drinks; asking them what they want confuses them. (ADOBE STOCK)
When hosting friends at home, it’s good to have canapés on hand for everyone to nibble on. (ADOBE STOCK)
When hosting friends at home, it’s good to have canapés on hand for everyone to nibble on. (ADOBE STOCK)
Don’t wait until the wee hours to serve dinner. No one likes waiting around with a hungry stomach. (ADOBE STOCK)
Don’t wait until the wee hours to serve dinner. No one likes waiting around with a hungry stomach. (ADOBE STOCK)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On