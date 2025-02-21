Spectator by Seema Goswami: House party, house rules

Sometimes the best way to hang out with friends is at home. You have a reasonable expectation of privacy, with no nosy waitstaff eavesdropping on conversations. No spending hours poring over the menu and then getting served your main courses 10 minutes apart. Also, most importantly, it costs a fraction of the price of eating out. But there are some rules of entertaining at home that you should adhere to if you want your guests to have a great time.

Offer guests a choice between specific drinks; asking them what they want confuses them. (ADOBE STOCK)