Spectator by Seema Goswami: Is this seat taken?

It is a bit ironic that only a few weeks after I wrote a column on how one experiences fewer ‘firsts’ as one gets older my middle-aged self got to experience a brand new one. It happened thus. I was accompanying my husband on a work trip to Dubai and in circumstances entirely too silly to recount I ended up injuring my hamstring. So severe was the pain that I spent a couple of days in bed on painkillers, dosed up to my eyeballs, getting up only to hobble to the loo and back – and I managed that only with his assistance. Don’t shame people who are in wheelchairs. You will never manage to embarrass the small minority who are faking. (ADOBE STOCK)

Many people believe that Indian passengers fake being unfit just so that they can jump queues. (ADOBE STOCK)

It got worse at Delhi airport. My husband had booked a buggy to take me to immigration and a wheelchair from then on. But as we tried to board our buggy, we were stopped by an aggressive gentleman who insisted that he had first right on the buggy (that we had booked!) because while I was ‘fine’, he had a ‘small baby’ and couldn’t possibly be expected to carry her himself!

