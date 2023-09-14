Spectator by Seema Goswami: Is this seat taken?
There are no perks to having reduced mobility. You may pass through airport security more quickly but a life in need of assistance is hardly an advantage
It is a bit ironic that only a few weeks after I wrote a column on how one experiences fewer ‘firsts’ as one gets older my middle-aged self got to experience a brand new one. It happened thus. I was accompanying my husband on a work trip to Dubai and in circumstances entirely too silly to recount I ended up injuring my hamstring. So severe was the pain that I spent a couple of days in bed on painkillers, dosed up to my eyeballs, getting up only to hobble to the loo and back – and I managed that only with his assistance.
It got worse at Delhi airport. My husband had booked a buggy to take me to immigration and a wheelchair from then on. But as we tried to board our buggy, we were stopped by an aggressive gentleman who insisted that he had first right on the buggy (that we had booked!) because while I was ‘fine’, he had a ‘small baby’ and couldn’t possibly be expected to carry her himself!