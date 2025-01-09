Spectator by Seema Goswami: It’s time to clear the air

I was on my way back from my New Year break when it first hit me. Arriving at the airport at the unearthly hour of 6 am to take a flight back to Delhi, sleepy and bleary-eyed (I never can sleep when I know I have to wake up early in the morning), all I wanted was a nice cup of coffee to jolt me into consciousness. But as I walked to the coffee counter at the lounge, I realised to my horror that some of my fellow passengers were indulging in an entirely different kind of tipple. Some of them were cracking open cans of beers, others were pouring themselves glasses of wine (or was it Champagne?) while some others were hitting the vodka and gin. At 6 in the morning!

At airports, as with anywhere else, taking calls at full volume or talking loudly is just bad manners. (SHUTTERSTOCK)