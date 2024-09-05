 Spectator by Seema Goswami: Leave us to our own devices - Hindustan Times
Spectator by Seema Goswami: Leave us to our own devices

BySeema Goswami
Sep 06, 2024 05:12 AM IST

A Delhi restaurant's laptop ban sparks debate on dining etiquette, with calls for clearer rules on device use, rather than outright prohibitions.

Ever since I began to earn enough money to pay for restaurant meals, I have enjoyed the experience of going out to eat with myself. In the pre-smartphone era, I would take a book along, try and bag a window table, and graze for a couple of hours while entertaining myself with a spot of people-watching interspersed with reading (with some sneaky eavesdropping on neighbouring tables providing some food for thought!). When I stopped working in an office, and got a bit stir-crazy writing in the solitude of my study, I would often head out with my laptop to do a bit of writing while grabbing a sandwich and coffee. And more recently, it is my smartphone that keeps me occupied, whether it is answering emails, scrolling social media, or just reading a book on my Kindle app.

If reading a newspaper at a cafe is okay, reading the same news on your laptop should also be allowed. (ADOBE STOCK)
If reading a newspaper at a cafe is okay, reading the same news on your laptop should also be allowed. (ADOBE STOCK)
Reading quietly at a cafe is allowed. Working quietly should be allowed too. (ADOBE STOCK)
Reading quietly at a cafe is allowed. Working quietly should be allowed too. (ADOBE STOCK)
