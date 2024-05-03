Spectator by Seema Goswami: Let’s not be selfie-ish
May 03, 2024 09:42 AM IST
Eat, pray, love, pose for a photo. Holidays are less about living in the moment and more about documenting it to show off online. Why not make memories instead?
We are quickly approaching that time of year when my Instagram feed gets overwhelmed by posts and stories about other people’s holidays. There they are, on the beach, sunning themselves while sipping on a cocktail. There they are, in the mountains, enjoying a cup of hot chocolate by a roaring fire. There they are, trekking up a hill; skiing down a slope; taking cooking lessons; trying their hands at fishing, abseiling, skydiving, and more. The images come thick and fast and by the time I have scrolled through them all, I can’t help but feel a bit exhausted by this sensory overload.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Share this article