 Spectator by Seema Goswami: Let’s not be selfie-ish - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Spectator by Seema Goswami: Let’s not be selfie-ish

BySeema Goswami
May 03, 2024 09:42 AM IST

Eat, pray, love, pose for a photo. Holidays are less about living in the moment and more about documenting it to show off online. Why not make memories instead?

We are quickly approaching that time of year when my Instagram feed gets overwhelmed by posts and stories about other people’s holidays. There they are, on the beach, sunning themselves while sipping on a cocktail. There they are, in the mountains, enjoying a cup of hot chocolate by a roaring fire. There they are, trekking up a hill; skiing down a slope; taking cooking lessons; trying their hands at fishing, abseiling, skydiving, and more. The images come thick and fast and by the time I have scrolled through them all, I can’t help but feel a bit exhausted by this sensory overload.

Instagram has changed how we holiday, dictating what we wear and how we pose for selfies. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Instagram has changed how we holiday, dictating what we wear and how we pose for selfies. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Once you are at Insta-friendly destinations, it has become de rigueur to pose at certain popular locations. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Once you are at Insta-friendly destinations, it has become de rigueur to pose at certain popular locations. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Going on holiday now means creating photo-opportunities that will live on in your social media. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Going on holiday now means creating photo-opportunities that will live on in your social media. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Spectator by Seema Goswami: Let’s not be selfie-ish
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On