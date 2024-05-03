Spectator by Seema Goswami: Let’s not be selfie-ish

We are quickly approaching that time of year when my Instagram feed gets overwhelmed by posts and stories about other people’s holidays. There they are, on the beach, sunning themselves while sipping on a cocktail. There they are, in the mountains, enjoying a cup of hot chocolate by a roaring fire. There they are, trekking up a hill; skiing down a slope; taking cooking lessons; trying their hands at fishing, abseiling, skydiving, and more. The images come thick and fast and by the time I have scrolled through them all, I can’t help but feel a bit exhausted by this sensory overload.

Instagram has changed how we holiday, dictating what we wear and how we pose for selfies. (SHUTTERSTOCK)