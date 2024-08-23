Spectator by Seema Goswami: Not all men. But always a man

There are no words to describe the horror that every woman felt when the facts of the rape and murder of a young woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata came to light. Sadly, though, there were enough men who found it within themselves to shout “Not All Men” on social media when they were confronted with women expressing shock, sadness and, indeed, anger, at this horrific incident.

Every man may not be a rapist. But nearly every woman has experienced sexual assault. (HT PHOTO/ARVIND YADAV)