Friday, Aug 23, 2024
Spectator by Seema Goswami: Not all men. But always a man

BySeema Goswami
Aug 23, 2024 09:18 AM IST

The threat of violent rape and murder remains a grim reality for every woman. Why are men still saying Not All Men?

There are no words to describe the horror that every woman felt when the facts of the rape and murder of a young woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata came to light. Sadly, though, there were enough men who found it within themselves to shout “Not All Men” on social media when they were confronted with women expressing shock, sadness and, indeed, anger, at this horrific incident.

Every man may not be a rapist. But nearly every woman has experienced sexual assault. (HT PHOTO/ARVIND YADAV)
Every man may not be a rapist. But nearly every woman has experienced sexual assault. (HT PHOTO/ARVIND YADAV)
In Delhi, doctors from the Lady Hardinge Hospital held a protest on Wednesday, August 14. (HT PHOTO/SANCHIT KHANNA)
In Delhi, doctors from the Lady Hardinge Hospital held a protest on Wednesday, August 14. (HT PHOTO/SANCHIT KHANNA)
On Friday, August 16, women in Guwahati held a candle-lit march. (ANUPAM NATH/AP)
On Friday, August 16, women in Guwahati held a candle-lit march. (ANUPAM NATH/AP)
