Spectator by Seema Goswami: Please share your location

When I moved to Delhi from Calcutta a couple of decades ago, the most stressful thing I had to do was house-hunt. Landlords tended to regard single women with suspicion, and journalists even more so. And it didn’t help that my rent allowance wasn’t exactly going to land me a three-bedroom flat. Choosing to live in Delhi means compromising on space but also means being closer to parks such as Lodhi Garden. (Shutterstock)

Friends who bought spacious homes in Gurugram now find themselves surrounded by the best that city life has to offer: Trendy restaurants, luxury hotels, top-end malls, cultural hubs and swish clubs.

The world is divided between Townies and Burbies; and neither group can understand how the other lives with the choice they have made. Townies marvel at the endless hours Burbies spend stuck in traffic. Burbies don’t get how Townies cope with being restricted to just one bathroom. And so on.

