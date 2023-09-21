Spectator by Seema Goswami: Please share your location
Sep 21, 2023 10:32 PM IST
Where should you live? In the buzzing centre of town? Or in a quiet suburb, far away? Every choice calls for compromise
When I moved to Delhi from Calcutta a couple of decades ago, the most stressful thing I had to do was house-hunt. Landlords tended to regard single women with suspicion, and journalists even more so. And it didn’t help that my rent allowance wasn’t exactly going to land me a three-bedroom flat.
The world is divided between Townies and Burbies; and neither group can understand how the other lives with the choice they have made. Townies marvel at the endless hours Burbies spend stuck in traffic. Burbies don’t get how Townies cope with being restricted to just one bathroom. And so on.