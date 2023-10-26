Spectator by Seema Goswami: The Calcutta chromosome
You can take the Bengalis out of Kolkata, but you’ll find them celebrating Pujo in practically every part of the world today
Growing up in Calcutta meant that Pujo was a very special time — even for a true-blue Punjabi family like mine. Yes, my mother sowed a pot with khetri (wheat germ) and we had special pujas every evening in the Navratras, and performed Kanjak puja on Ashtami like all devout Punjabis. But we also celebrated the Bengali-style Pujo with equal fervour. As a child, I particularly enjoyed getting four sets of new clothes to go pandal-hopping on Shashti, Saptami, Ashtami and Nabami, eating the bhog at different pujos to get a true measure of the culinary delights on offer.
This year was different, though. The day the festivities began, I was due to travel to Jaipur to attend an event — and who in Rajasthan would be celebrating the Pujos?