Spectator by Seema Goswami: This is just the beginning

If the end of a year is when you are meant to pause and take stock of your life then the start of a new year should be about new beginnings, right? It is in that spirit that I have decided that 2025 will be the year when I will begin to do things that I have so far found rather intimidating. I will probably fail at some, succeed at others, but I feel that it is the trying that truly matters.

Now is the time to learn skills you were afraid to take up before, such as swimming. (ADOBE STOCK)