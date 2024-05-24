Spectator by Seema Goswami: We’re like chaat and cheese

It was while standing in line to board an aircraft at an Italian airport that the thought first occurred to me. As the crowd built up behind me I could hear many raised voices having animated conversations on their cellphones without a care as to who was listening in. And in about 15 minutes what had been an orderly queue when we started out had turned into an amorphous mass of people.

Indians and Italians are similar in terms of their love for family and community. (SHUTTERSTOCK)