 Spectator by Seema Goswami: What could go wrong?
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
Spectator by Seema Goswami: What could go wrong?

BySeema Goswami
Jul 12, 2024 09:46 AM IST

A lot of things, as every chronic worrier knows. But life goes on, whether you worry or not. Here’s how to accept it

The world is divided into two sorts of people: The worriers and the non-worriers. The worriers have it bad by any standard. Rare is the situation that does not leave them worrying about how — and if at all — it will be resolved. If they are meant to do a task, they will worry about how well they will perform it. If they are expected to do something for someone else — no matter how trivial — they will lie awake at night wondering if they will mess it up. Every life situation they encounter will come with its own set of worries. They will worry about how their kids with turn out. They will agonise about dying alone. And sometimes they will worry for no good reason at all.

Anxiety falsely feels like a sign that we’re in control, as the movie Inside Out 2 depicts.
Even the all-knowing entity in The Adjustment Bureau (2011) cannot control the course of Elise’s and David’s lives.
In the Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), the characters find happiness in accepting who they are.
Spectator by Seema Goswami: What could go wrong?
