Tacky attack: Why India’s souvenirs are more cringe than cool

It is a truth universally acknowledged that no vacation is truly complete until one buys the perfect fridge magnet. Flying in from Japan? Not without the light-up 7/11 one. Returning from the UK? Pack the Harry Potter snitch and the Canterbury Cathedral mediaeval goblet. Spain? Make space in the suitcase for matador-cape shot glasses.

Rajasthan-themed figurines have been around for decades. Is that the best we can do? (SHUTTERSTOCK)