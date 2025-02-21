Tacky attack: Why India’s souvenirs are more cringe than cool
ByUrvee Modwel
Feb 21, 2025 09:06 AM IST
Why is India’s souvenir game so weak? Even kitsch can be cool. Instead, we’re stuck with tacky stereotypes
It is a truth universally acknowledged that no vacation is truly complete until one buys the perfect fridge magnet. Flying in from Japan? Not without the light-up 7/11 one. Returning from the UK? Pack the Harry Potter snitch and the Canterbury Cathedral mediaeval goblet. Spain? Make space in the suitcase for matador-cape shot glasses.