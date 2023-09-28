Take a hike: The 2023 guide to asking for a raise, and getting it
Sep 28, 2023 09:12 PM IST
Salary negotiations are tricky. Don’t shy away from a good haggle, even in the job you’re in. You’re totally worth it
In the corporate world, it’s always hiring season. Existing employees leave (or are politely shoved out). New projects require new teams. Resumes pile up. Interviews go on and on. Salary negotiations are hush-hush. Somewhere, a candidate ends up getting a raw deal.
At the interview.
