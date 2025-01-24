Take a whisk: How to prep the kitchen if you’re an adventurous weekend cook
ByChristalle Fernandes
Jan 24, 2025 09:02 AM IST
If cooking is your weekend cardio, the secret ingredient is advance prep. Here’s what to slice, stock and store
It’s the weekend. Your inner MasterChef is coming back to life, again. An Insta Reel has promised that creamy garlic hummus takes only 15 minutes to make. BlinkIt will deliver all the ingredients for carbonara and bibimbap in 30 minutes. Somewhere on your phone is a folder titled I Can Make This, with 30 screenshots of recipes. Does the kitchen share your vibe? Chefs offer hacks to turn a roti-sabzi kitchen into a creative space on the weekend. Grab life by the grills!