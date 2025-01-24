Take a whisk: How to prep the kitchen if you’re an adventurous weekend cook

It’s the weekend. Your inner MasterChef is coming back to life, again. An Insta Reel has promised that creamy garlic hummus takes only 15 minutes to make. BlinkIt will deliver all the ingredients for carbonara and bibimbap in 30 minutes. Somewhere on your phone is a folder titled I Can Make This, with 30 screenshots of recipes. Does the kitchen share your vibe? Chefs offer hacks to turn a roti-sabzi kitchen into a creative space on the weekend. Grab life by the grills!

Keep cut veggies in your freezer - you’ll be tempted to toss them into exciting dishes over the weekend. (SHUTTERSTOCK)