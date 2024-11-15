Menu Explore
Take the short cut: How to keep up with new tech tricks

ByUrvee Modwel
Nov 15, 2024 06:32 PM IST

Time is money. Here are the best hacks for saving precious seconds and taking even your everyday feed to the next level

People will always take the long way around, sang Eagle-Eye Cherry in 2000. In 2024, however, people who take the long way probably just don’t know any short-cuts. Everyday users on social media are already using automatic photo tagging, getting AI to edit and create photos and videos, and generating quick captions that need minimal clean-up. You don’t need to be an influencer to algo with the flow. This fresh batch of hacks will help to elevate your content and help you connect with your followers better -- all 875 of them!

AI is everywhere, so we may as well make it work for us. (Adobe Stock)
Draft crisper emails, create custom filters, save the music you like, with AI. (Adobe Stock)
Apple’s newest feature is an amalgamation of the words generative AI and emoji. (Adobe Stock)
