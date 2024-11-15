Take the short cut: How to keep up with new tech tricks

People will always take the long way around, sang Eagle-Eye Cherry in 2000. In 2024, however, people who take the long way probably just don’t know any short-cuts. Everyday users on social media are already using automatic photo tagging, getting AI to edit and create photos and videos, and generating quick captions that need minimal clean-up. You don’t need to be an influencer to algo with the flow. This fresh batch of hacks will help to elevate your content and help you connect with your followers better -- all 875 of them!

AI is everywhere, so we may as well make it work for us. (Adobe Stock)