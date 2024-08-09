 The biggest health myths of all time, busted - Hindustan Times
The biggest health myths of all time, busted

ByUrvee Modwel
Aug 09, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Weird tricks or health hoaxes? So much of internet wisdom is just dangerous rubbish. Let’s sort it out, shall we?

Morning workouts are best. Not true. It depends on whether you’re someone who can Get It All Done by 9am. “For a lot of people, doing high intensity workouts in the evening interrupts their sleep patterns, as they become energised at night,” says Rahul Kaul, founder, BoxFit & Shadowbox. He recommends factoring in energy, focus and interruption to sleep before picking a fitness slot. Some people just have more energy in the evening.

Rice and potatoes aren’t bad for you. (ADOBE STOCK)
Juice cleansing isn’t the detox flex it’s promoted to be. (ADOBE STOCK)
Protein powders shouldn’t be consumed dry. (ADOBE STOCK)
The biggest health myths of all time, busted
Follow Us On