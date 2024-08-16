The bro code: How Mumbai City FC’s players bond on and off the field
ByUrvee Modwel
Aug 16, 2024 06:30 AM IST
Footballers Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh and Akash Mishra are winning matches, setting records. They’re tackling egos, sharing fitness hacks and keeping each other sane. Have teamwork goals ever looked so good? Take a look
At the Indian Super League in May, Mumbai City FC were leading until the last day of the league stage. The football team needed either a draw or win against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. They lost, but at the play-offs, nine days later, they beat FC Goa. All eyes were on right-winger Lallianzuala Chhangte, who scored three goals. His teammate, forward Vikram Partap Singh, scored one goal and assisted on another.