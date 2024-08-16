The bro code: How Mumbai City FC’s players bond on and off the field

At the Indian Super League in May, Mumbai City FC were leading until the last day of the league stage. The football team needed either a draw or win against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. They lost, but at the play-offs, nine days later, they beat FC Goa. All eyes were on right-winger Lallianzuala Chhangte, who scored three goals. His teammate, forward Vikram Partap Singh, scored one goal and assisted on another.

The Mumbai City FC players look up to footballer Sunil Chhetri (left). (INSTAGRAM/@LZCHHANGTE)