 The bro code: How Mumbai City FC’s players bond on and off the field - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The bro code: How Mumbai City FC’s players bond on and off the field

ByUrvee Modwel
Aug 16, 2024 06:30 AM IST

Footballers Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh and Akash Mishra are winning matches, setting records. They’re tackling egos, sharing fitness hacks and keeping each other sane. Have teamwork goals ever looked so good? Take a look

At the Indian Super League in May, Mumbai City FC were leading until the last day of the league stage. The football team needed either a draw or win against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. They lost, but at the play-offs, nine days later, they beat FC Goa. All eyes were on right-winger Lallianzuala Chhangte, who scored three goals. His teammate, forward Vikram Partap Singh, scored one goal and assisted on another.

The Mumbai City FC players look up to footballer Sunil Chhetri (left). (INSTAGRAM/@LZCHHANGTE)
The Mumbai City FC players look up to footballer Sunil Chhetri (left). (INSTAGRAM/@LZCHHANGTE)
Lallianzuala Chhangte, Akash Mishra, and Vikram Partap Singh share fitness and nutrition advice with each other. (INSTAGRAM/@VIKRAMPARTAPSINGH)
Lallianzuala Chhangte, Akash Mishra, and Vikram Partap Singh share fitness and nutrition advice with each other. (INSTAGRAM/@VIKRAMPARTAPSINGH)
Lallianzuala Chhangte was playing football in Lunglei, Mizoram, since he was six. (INSTAGRAM/@LZCHHANGTE)
Lallianzuala Chhangte was playing football in Lunglei, Mizoram, since he was six. (INSTAGRAM/@LZCHHANGTE)
On the team, younger footballers like Akash Mishra (right) go to older players for advice and help. (INSTAGRAM/@AKASHMISHRA_4)
On the team, younger footballers like Akash Mishra (right) go to older players for advice and help. (INSTAGRAM/@AKASHMISHRA_4)
Akash Mishra, 23, is a left-back. He draws inspiration from legendary defender Sergio Ramos. (INSTAGRAM/@AKASHMISHRA_4)
Akash Mishra, 23, is a left-back. He draws inspiration from legendary defender Sergio Ramos. (INSTAGRAM/@AKASHMISHRA_4)
Vikram Partap Singh says talking about their performance with another player always helps. (INSTAGRAM/@VIKRAMPARTAPSINGH)
Vikram Partap Singh says talking about their performance with another player always helps. (INSTAGRAM/@VIKRAMPARTAPSINGH)
Chhangte admires David Beckham’s style.
Chhangte admires David Beckham’s style.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The bro code: How Mumbai City FC’s players bond on and off the field
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On