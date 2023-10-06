The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week we’re Let’s celebrate Mahira Khan’s wedding without bringing up her past!

Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the later Harry Potter movies, passed away recently.

Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the later Harry Potter movies, passed away recently. In tribute, wands were silently raised at theme parks and across The Wizarding World of Harry Potter universe. Snape’s gone, Professor’s gone. It’s up to us to keep the magic going. The superhero show Gen V. It’s got it all: The right amount of gore, a working plot, and actual shock value.

Only on the superhero show Gen V. It’s got it all: The right amount of gore, a working plot, and actual shock value. It’s a rare trifecta, particularly after the bloodbaths that emerged after GoT ended in 2019. The spin-off of The Boys (2019) is probably the only one that’s worked since The Vampire Diaries (2009) inspired The Originals in 2014. October is basically the Thursday of the year.

Someone mentioned that October is basically the Thursday of the year. Makes perfect sense in the weirdest way, no? Here’s to being able to scoot out early, to squeezing in a long weekend and returning only after a reset.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!