News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Oct 06, 2023 10:04 AM IST

This week, we’re tracking everyday sexism, mourning a professor, enjoying a spinoff and starting to sign out of the year

This week we’re

Let’s celebrate Mahira Khan’s wedding without bringing up her past!
Let’s celebrate Mahira Khan’s wedding without bringing up her past!
Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the later Harry Potter movies, passed away recently.
Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the later Harry Potter movies, passed away recently.

Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the later Harry Potter movies, passed away recently. In tribute, wands were silently raised at theme parks and across The Wizarding World of Harry Potter universe. Snape’s gone, Professor’s gone. It’s up to us to keep the magic going.

The superhero show Gen V. It’s got it all: The right amount of gore, a working plot, and actual shock value.
The superhero show Gen V. It’s got it all: The right amount of gore, a working plot, and actual shock value.

Only on the superhero show Gen V. It’s got it all: The right amount of gore, a working plot, and actual shock value. It’s a rare trifecta, particularly after the bloodbaths that emerged after GoT ended in 2019. The spin-off of The Boys (2019) is probably the only one that’s worked since The Vampire Diaries (2009) inspired The Originals in 2014.

October is basically the Thursday of the year.
October is basically the Thursday of the year.

Someone mentioned that October is basically the Thursday of the year. Makes perfect sense in the weirdest way, no? Here’s to being able to scoot out early, to squeezing in a long weekend and returning only after a reset.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out