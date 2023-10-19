The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
This week, we’re excited about wearable tech, applauding petty revenge, waiting for Barbie to rib a casino and more
Stylishly lazy. Adobe’s Project Primrose, a dress with fabric-like panels, uses new tech that can change its colours, patterns and designs. So, what we’re hearing is, we only need to buy one dress? Hello cupboard space, goodbye thinking about what to wear. Finally, technology for people with no style and not enough time!
Margot Robbie is producing and starring in an Ocean’s 11 prequel, which will also star Ryan Gosling... because he’s Kenough. We hope it doesn’t fall into the Ocean’s 8 trap -- all girl-power, no plot. In a post-Barbie world though, we have faith in both Robbie and Gosling.
After 73 years on screen and 160 films, Sir Michael Caine is retiring. Farewell, Gotham’s best butler, toughest Miss Congeniality coach, excellent British adventurer (The Man Who Would Be King, 1975) and of course, next-level scientist (Interstellar, 2014). He signs out with the The Great Escaper, out now in the UK.
Marvel’s latest superhero, Goose, a Flerken, is a fierce alien creature that resembles a fluffy cat. Yep, the one who scratched Nick Fury’s eye. The Marvels, a new film, has a largely female cast and rumour has it that Goose, a female cat by the way, could’ve wielded the Infinity Stone too.
A Starbucks employee served Trenta-sized vengeance after quitting their job. They leaked all the recipes on X. Creative but useless, most recipes call for pre-mixed syrups, which are only supplied to the cafe’s kitchens. Capitalism ruins everything. Boo!