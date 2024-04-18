 The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel - Hindustan Times
The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Apr 18, 2024 10:20 PM IST

Calvin Harris's wife, Vick Hope, admits to listening to Taylor Swift when her husband is away. Others like Sophie Turner and Taylor Dome do too.

Team Vick Hope. Who? She’s Calvin Harris’s wife and a radio host. Harris dated Taylor Swift between 2015-2016. Hope recently shared that when her husband’s away, she listens to Swift’s songs. No one’s immune. Joe Jonas’ ex-wife Sophie Turner does it, as does Taylor Lautner’s wife Taylor Dome. Look what you made them do, Taylor!

Vick Hope says that when her husband Calvin Harris is not around, she listens to music from his ex, Taylor Swift.
Vick Hope says that when her husband Calvin Harris is not around, she listens to music from his ex, Taylor Swift.
Lenny Kravitz, 59, says he wears leather pants when he’s pumping iron at the gym.
Lenny Kravitz, 59, says he wears leather pants when he's pumping iron at the gym.
In Miss Congeniality (2000), April 25 is Miss Rhode Island’s idea of a perfect date.
In Miss Congeniality (2000), April 25 is Miss Rhode Island's idea of a perfect date.
Nicola Coughlan, bona fide Derry Girl and little Penelope Featherington, is actually 37 years old.
Nicola Coughlan, bona fide Derry Girl and little Penelope Featherington, is actually 37 years old.
