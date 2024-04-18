The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Team Vick Hope. Who? She’s Calvin Harris’s wife and a radio host. Harris dated Taylor Swift between 2015-2016. Hope recently shared that when her husband’s away, she listens to Swift’s songs. No one’s immune. Joe Jonas’ ex-wife Sophie Turner does it, as does Taylor Lautner’s wife Taylor Dome. Look what you made them do, Taylor!

