The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
Apr 18, 2024 10:20 PM IST
Calvin Harris's wife, Vick Hope, admits to listening to Taylor Swift when her husband is away. Others like Sophie Turner and Taylor Dome do too.
Team Vick Hope. Who? She’s Calvin Harris’s wife and a radio host. Harris dated Taylor Swift between 2015-2016. Hope recently shared that when her husband’s away, she listens to Swift’s songs. No one’s immune. Joe Jonas’ ex-wife Sophie Turner does it, as does Taylor Lautner’s wife Taylor Dome. Look what you made them do, Taylor!
