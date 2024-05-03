 The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
May 03, 2024 09:30 AM IST

This week, we’re tired of trends, agreeing with Doja, singing with Sophia and having greet expectations

Agreeing with Doja Cat. The American rapper recently took to X, urging fans to leave their kids at home when they attend her shows. Her lyrics are too explicit for kids to be listening to them. That, and no one’s a fan of crying babies at gigs. Or on aeroplanes. We can avoid one, not the other.

Doja Cat recently took to X, urging fans to leave their kids at home when they attend her shows.
Doja Cat recently took to X, urging fans to leave their kids at home when they attend her shows.
Harry Styles has reportedly received 8,000 cards from a woman stalker. (Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock)
Harry Styles has reportedly received 8,000 cards from a woman stalker. (Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock)
A new social media trend involves looking between your keyboards to find the answer to a question. (ADOBE STOCK)
A new social media trend involves looking between your keyboards to find the answer to a question. (ADOBE STOCK)
Sophia Bush, who came out as queer, is now dating retired football player Ashlyn Harris.
Sophia Bush, who came out as queer, is now dating retired football player Ashlyn Harris.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On