 The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Jun 13, 2024 10:57 PM IST

This week, we’re forgiving Glen Powell, warming up to Coldplay, feeling the Saltburn, and upvoting anew

Forgiving Glen Powell. Because he showed promise in Top Gun: Maverick. Then he ruined it in Anyone But You, an insipid rom-com, made worse by Sydney Sweeney’s hand down his shorts (IYKYK). Here he is again, in Hit Man, a crazy, silly, funny film about a professor who poses as a fake hitman to entrap potential murderers. No fights. No blood. No cheese. A great turnaround.

Brunch
© 2024 HindustanTimes
