The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
ByHT Brunch Team
Jun 21, 2024 04:16 PM IST
Chunky Panday, the OG Hot Rodent Boyfriend, rocks the skinny, lanky look. Jin from BTS faces inappropriate behavior, Saba Azad fights stereotypes, and young talents shine in UEFA. Disney's Tarzan turns 25.
Crowning the OG Hot Rodent Boyfriend. We mean Chunky Panday. An HRB is essentially a skinny, lanky, angular-featured man who seems somehow attractive, particularly this summer. Case in point: Mike Faist, Jeremy Allen White, Jim Sarbh and Adarsh Gourav. But consider Panday, aka Ananya’s dad. He made the look work for him in the 1990s. And still so cute!
