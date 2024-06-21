The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Crowning the OG Hot Rodent Boyfriend. We mean Chunky Panday. An HRB is essentially a skinny, lanky, angular-featured man who seems somehow attractive, particularly this summer. Case in point: Mike Faist, Jeremy Allen White, Jim Sarbh and Adarsh Gourav. But consider Panday, aka Ananya’s dad. He made the look work for him in the 1990s. And still so cute!

