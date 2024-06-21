 The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel - Hindustan Times
The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Jun 21, 2024 04:16 PM IST

Chunky Panday, the OG Hot Rodent Boyfriend, rocks the skinny, lanky look. Jin from BTS faces inappropriate behavior, Saba Azad fights stereotypes, and young talents shine in UEFA. Disney's Tarzan turns 25.

Crowning the OG Hot Rodent Boyfriend. We mean Chunky Panday. An HRB is essentially a skinny, lanky, angular-featured man who seems somehow attractive, particularly this summer. Case in point: Mike Faist, Jeremy Allen White, Jim Sarbh and Adarsh Gourav. But consider Panday, aka Ananya’s dad. He made the look work for him in the 1990s. And still so cute!

Chunky Panday was the OG rodent boyfriend back in the ‘90s.
Chunky Panday was the OG rodent boyfriend back in the ‘90s.
BTS fans went overboard at a recent event, where Jin was giving away 1,000 hugs.
BTS fans went overboard at a recent event, where Jin was giving away 1,000 hugs.
Saba Azad recently took to Instagram to talk about losing work after she started dating Hrithik Roshan.
Saba Azad recently took to Instagram to talk about losing work after she started dating Hrithik Roshan.
England’s Jude Bellingham, all of 21, is one of the stars of the UEFA championship.
England’s Jude Bellingham, all of 21, is one of the stars of the UEFA championship.
