 The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Jul 12, 2024 09:32 AM IST

This week, we’re impressed by Ali, watching Vicky on loop, hoping for a Fawad pass and getting our freak on

Pressing replay. That viral video of Vicky Kaushal dancing to Tauba Tauba isn’t Bad Newz at all. The reason it’s popular is because it fits just about any song. Go ahead, try it. Some 100 creators already have, and we’ve enjoyed scrolling through them. We think Tauba Tauba is the aloo of videos – versatile, delicious. Keto-friendly also.

The dance moves in Tauba Tauba are so versatile, they work with any song.
The dance moves in Tauba Tauba are so versatile, they work with any song.
People are sharing their unique freaks to the tune of Tinashe’s song, Nasty.
People are sharing their unique freaks to the tune of Tinashe’s song, Nasty.
Ali Fazal is finally shining in Mirzapur S3.
Ali Fazal is finally shining in Mirzapur S3.
Wild Wild Punjab feels like an improved version of Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011).
Wild Wild Punjab feels like an improved version of Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011).
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On