The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Pressing replay. That viral video of Vicky Kaushal dancing to Tauba Tauba isn’t Bad Newz at all. The reason it’s popular is because it fits just about any song. Go ahead, try it. Some 100 creators already have, and we’ve enjoyed scrolling through them. We think Tauba Tauba is the aloo of videos – versatile, delicious. Keto-friendly also.

