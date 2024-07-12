The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
ByHT Brunch Team
Jul 12, 2024 09:32 AM IST
This week, we’re impressed by Ali, watching Vicky on loop, hoping for a Fawad pass and getting our freak on
Pressing replay. That viral video of Vicky Kaushal dancing to Tauba Tauba isn’t Bad Newz at all. The reason it’s popular is because it fits just about any song. Go ahead, try it. Some 100 creators already have, and we’ve enjoyed scrolling through them. We think Tauba Tauba is the aloo of videos – versatile, delicious. Keto-friendly also.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.