Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

These desi designers are more famous abroad than at home. How come?

BySneha Krishnan
Nov 08, 2024 09:48 AM IST

Khadi crop-tops in Spain, faux-leather hoodies in London, fairytale wedding gowns in the UAE. See how some desi labels are killing it on foreign shores

Here’s what fashion magazines aren’t telling you. Outside of the glossy world triangulated by Gaurav Gupta, Sabyasachi and Tarun Tahiliani, Indian fashion looks different on foreign shores. Smaller designers, relatively unknown in India, are in demand as far away as Russia, Spain, the UAE and the UK. They’re making luxe, sustainable dresses and jackets; chic hoodies and streetwear; and exquisite, customised wedding gowns for fussy brides. There’s unlearning on both sides – foreign clients are seeing India differently, the designers are learning what really works abroad. A look behind the seams.

Mumbai-based Shafque Ali’s designs have gone to Moscow, Milan and Paris.
Mumbai-based Shafque Ali’s designs have gone to Moscow, Milan and Paris.
Mumbai designer Shafaque Ali has created abstract versions of ikat.
Mumbai designer Shafaque Ali has created abstract versions of ikat.
Karleo Studio’s Leon Vaz creates wedding dresses and evening wear in India for UAE brides.
Karleo Studio’s Leon Vaz creates wedding dresses and evening wear in India for UAE brides.
Shubh Goyal of Fierce London makes limited-edition streetwear for UK buyers.
Shubh Goyal of Fierce London makes limited-edition streetwear for UK buyers.
Catch your daily dose...
See more
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //