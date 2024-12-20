Menu Explore
This Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Dec 20, 2024 05:22 AM IST

This week, we’re going cartoon crazy, loving a cameo, seeing a new side of Ananya Panday, happy for Selena and side-eyeing Bryan Adams

Verse off. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds play grown-up (hopefully not worn-out), musicians in the upcoming movie Boy Band. Both men can sing. Both men can also move. We should have seen it coming, given that Reynolds seemingly dances to NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye in Deadpool & Wolverine. Who else is cast? Are they pretty too?

Actors and frenemies Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds play musicians in the upcoming movie Boy Band.
Ananya Panday and Jackie Shroff mimic each other in a new ad. Ananya did it better.
Millennials and happy parents are probably going to spend Christmas watching Cartoon Network Rewind.
Singer Selena Gomez is now engaged to Benny Blanco. People are happy for her, but most congratulations seem tinged with a hint of relief. (Instagram/@SelenaGomez)
Arjun Rampal looked great in his cameo in the recently released S2 of Bandish Bandits. But the role should have been better researched.
Turns out, Padma Lakshmi is a mom just like everybody else. (Instagram/@PadmaLakshmi)
For most fans, Angela and Dwight from The Office are the gift that keeps on giving.
Follow Us On