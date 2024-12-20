This Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
ByHT Brunch Team
Dec 20, 2024 05:22 AM IST
This week, we’re going cartoon crazy, loving a cameo, seeing a new side of Ananya Panday, happy for Selena and side-eyeing Bryan Adams
Verse off. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds play grown-up (hopefully not worn-out), musicians in the upcoming movie Boy Band. Both men can sing. Both men can also move. We should have seen it coming, given that Reynolds seemingly dances to NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye in Deadpool & Wolverine. Who else is cast? Are they pretty too?