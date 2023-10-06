Tiny roles, big impact: How these supporting actors stole the show

It’s strange. Bit roles shone well enough on the big screen. But it’s really on the smaller screen, as we binge on entire seasons at home, that character actors have had their biggest moments. Hero-heroine stories have given way to ensemble casts in multiple plotlines. Minor roles showcase major acting chops. Soon-to-die characters deliver killer lines. See how these actors ended up stealing the show on some of our favourite series. Tillotama Shome (right) plays Meera, an 18th century vampire, in Tooth Pari (2023). Two decades of stellar acting has taught her no one is insignificant – in life and on screen.

In The Family Man, Sharib Hashmi (right) plays JK Talpade, an intelligence agent and a loyal friend who wears his heart on his sleeve.

The title of the show is based on his character’s BFF, played by Manoj Bajpayee. Yet it’s Sharib Hashmi, playing JK Talpade, an intelligence agent and a loyal friend, who wears his heart on his sleeve, who charms his way into viewers’ hearts. So much so that when he got shot in Season 2, fans worriedly clutched their TV remotes, fearing he’d be missing from future seasons. Abhishek Banerjee made sure viewers took notice of the quiet, discreet, loyal and murderous Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok.

On screen, bad gets tend to get what’s coming to them. Off screen, actors who play the villain rarely get the accolades they deserve. Abhishek Banerjee, however, made sure viewers took notice of the quiet, discreet, loyal and murderous dog-lover Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok.

