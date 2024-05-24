To tag or not to tag? Get your online mentions right with this guide
ByKarishma Kuenzang
May 24, 2024 06:34 AM IST
Online tagging etiquette: Be picky about who you tag, avoid over-promotion, ask before tagging in trends, and ensure content is relevant and accurate.
You’ve been tagged. But you wish you hadn’t. Because now, there’s the obligation of liking, reposting or otherwise acknowledging what you’d rather have ignored. Or worse, un-tagging yourself, and feeling almost like you’re cutting ties with the tagger. Nobody asked for this!
