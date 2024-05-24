 Trigger warning: Why opinions on the internet shouldn’t bother you - Hindustan Times
Trigger warning: Why opinions on the internet shouldn’t bother you

ByChristalle Fernandes
May 24, 2024 06:28 AM IST

Aishwarya’s gowns at Cannes, Maldives holidays, even watermelons – everything sparks anger now. It’s like we’re happiest when grouchy

Try not to spiral, but use of the term “trigger” has been rising since 2019. Forget, for a moment, the “Trigger Warning” tags responsibly deployed when distressing material is shared online. Focus, instead, on everyday folks, in mundane conversations online, who jump at the chance to be offended.

Social media users are always ready to comment on posts that trigger them. (ADOBE STOCK)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes looks were criticised by irate netizens. (HT ARCHIVES)
Content on social media is designed to elicit a reaction. (ADOBE STOCK)
Being chronically online risks losing our touch with the real world. (ADOBE STOCK)
