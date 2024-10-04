Vanity insanity: Why beauty is confusing for people in their 30s

If you’re in your 30s and beauty is confusing, join the club. We were born in the decade that Aishwarya Rai became Miss World and Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe. We grew up just as India’s economy was opening up. Our mums started with face wash in a tube. Our older sisters wore colourful eyeliner to college. By the time we got interested, everyone was into retinol, serums had replaced creams, and we’d found ourselves in the middle of a beauty explosion.

An eyeshadow brush A19 means it comes from a brand’s expensive A series, and we missed the other 18. (ADOBE STOCK)