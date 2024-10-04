Menu Explore
Vanity insanity: Why beauty is confusing for people in their 30s

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Oct 04, 2024 09:40 AM IST

Serums, acids, Vit C, active ingredients, granactive retinoids. How come beauty is so confusing now and what on Earth is ear makeup?

If you’re in your 30s and beauty is confusing, join the club. We were born in the decade that Aishwarya Rai became Miss World and Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe. We grew up just as India’s economy was opening up. Our mums started with face wash in a tube. Our older sisters wore colourful eyeliner to college. By the time we got interested, everyone was into retinol, serums had replaced creams, and we’d found ourselves in the middle of a beauty explosion.

An eyeshadow brush A19 means it comes from a brand’s expensive A series, and we missed the other 18. (ADOBE STOCK)
An eyeshadow brush A19 means it comes from a brand's expensive A series, and we missed the other 18. (ADOBE STOCK)
Our sisters used face wash and that was it. Now we have so many products, it’s hard to keep track. (ADOBE STOCK)
Our sisters used face wash and that was it. Now we have so many products, it's hard to keep track. (ADOBE STOCK)
Vitamin C serum sounds like it belongs in the juice aisle. (ADOBE STOCK)
Vitamin C serum sounds like it belongs in the juice aisle. (ADOBE STOCK)
New Delhi
Friday, October 04, 2024
