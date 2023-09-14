Binge watch enough shows, catch up on enough movies and two things start to become obvious: We did NOT see that coming: 40 spoilers for those who dare to read on

A Baratheon (who's actually a Lannister) dies at the Purple Wedding, his own marriage ceremony, to everyone's relief. Game of Thrones, Season 4, Episode 2 (2014)

Alfred Borden (Christian Bale) and Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman) are both competing to be the best magician in Victorian London. They've used every trick in the book. Both used clones: Borden had a secret identical twin, who was involved in stunts, Angier had a special cloning machine, and killed his clones after a trick was performed. Presto! The Prestige (2006)

Why is Vidya Bagchi (Vidya Balan), heavily pregnant in Kolkata, looking for her missing husband, Arnab Bagchi? Plot twist: Vidya was never pregnant. Her husband's name is not Arnab Bagchi. She's avenging the death of her husband in a poison-gas attack. Kahaani (2012)

Akash (Ayushmann Khurrana) may or may not have lost his vision after Simi's (Tabu) attempt to brutally murder him. Andhadhun (2018)

Surjan (Aamir Khan) is investigating the death of a film actor when he meets a mysterious escort, Rosie (Kareena Kapoor Khan), who aids him in his quest. Rosie, however, turns out to be a ghost. Talaash (2012)

A suicidal Karthik (Farhan Akhtar) is saved by a mysterious landline-caller who also claims to be Karthik. When Karthik talks about it to his girlfriend (Deepika Padukone) and shrink (Shefali Shah), he's encouraged to not receive the calls, which only angers the telephone-Karthik, who threatens to destroy the suicidal Karthik. Turns out, Karthik is schizophrenic and was leaving phone messages for himself all along. Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)

The Fight Club isn't real and neither is Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt). He's just an alter ego of the narrator (Edward Norton). Fight Club (1999)

US Marshal Edward "Teddy" Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) is investigating a hospital for the criminally insane to find out what happened to a woman named Rachel Solando (Emily Mortimer). A storm, a busted vintage car, and a chase later, all is revealed to be an elaborate psychological experiment. Daniels, rendered insane from shooting his wife who drowned their kids in a bout of depression, invented his Teddy persona, preferring to die as a good man rather than "live as a monster". Shutter Island (2010)

John Kramer, the "corpse" in the bathroom, was the Jigsaw Killer who egged Adam and Gordon on to kill each other, and he comes alive right at the end. Saw (2004)

Who is Keyser Söze, feared heist master, ruthless killer and impossibly wily villain? Why, it's petty con artist Verbal Kint (Kevin Spacey) who's spun his entire yarn from bits and bobs drawn from items in the police precinct. His limp? Even that's not real! The Usual Suspects (1995)

A super rich dude dies. Avengers: Endgame (2022)

The married-into-money son-in-lawTom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), who knows there's no wine in prison and can't decide if he loves his wife or not, helps her billionaire father punk his three kids. Succession, Season 3, Episode 9 (2021)

Margot Robbie isn't the only Barbie; Ryan Gosling isn't the only Ken. Barbie (2023)

Jane's (Shailene Woodley) son Ziggy isn't the kid who's been attacking mousey little Amabella at elementary school. Ziggy, however, was born of assault, and has two half-brothers in his classroom. One of them has learnt what Daddy does to Mommy and has been biting and choking Amabella. Oh, and Daddy is the dead guy they've been discussing all through the series. Big Little Lies, Season 1, Episode 7 (2017)

Norman Bates is both the shy, awkward owner of the shady Bates Motel and Mother, the alter-ego he's taken on after he killed his abusive mother. Oh, and he stabbed Marion to death in the shower. Psycho (1960)

It's not Adelaide (Lupita Nyong'o) who's scared of being attacked by her doppelgänger. Adelaide herself is the fake one. She was swapped when she was a little girl. The woman in the real world, terrified of beaches, is the clone. Us (2019)

Uh oh. Ernesto de la Cruz, Mexico’s late great musical treasure, is a lying thieving murderer. He poisoned Héctor, stole his songs and became famous. Grandma Coco’s dad was a nice guy after all, as Miguel discovers in the afterlife.Coco (2017)

