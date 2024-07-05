Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Believe in a higher power

It has a freshness, a newness you’ve never experienced in previous Audis. That’s because the Q6 e-tron isn’t just another Audi, but a pivotal moment in the brand’s transformation to electric mobility. The heart of the Q6-etron is the PPE (for Premium Performance Electric) platform, which is shared with the Porsche Macan EV and comes with the latest software, super-efficient electric motors, an energy-dense battery, and crucially, an 800V architecture (for faster charging and improved efficiency) to take the game ahead of German luxury EV rivals.

The new electric Audi has an energy-dense battery and an 800V architecture that provides faster charging times.