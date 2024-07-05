 Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Believe in a higher power - Hindustan Times
Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Believe in a higher power

ByHormazd Sorabjee
Jul 05, 2024 09:44 AM IST

Audi’s new luxury EV is the best of form and function. It combines crazy tech, grand interiors and over the top features into an SUV that overshadows its rivals

It has a freshness, a newness you’ve never experienced in previous Audis. That’s because the Q6 e-tron isn’t just another Audi, but a pivotal moment in the brand’s transformation to electric mobility. The heart of the Q6-etron is the PPE (for Premium Performance Electric) platform, which is shared with the Porsche Macan EV and comes with the latest software, super-efficient electric motors, an energy-dense battery, and crucially, an 800V architecture (for faster charging and improved efficiency) to take the game ahead of German luxury EV rivals.

The new electric Audi has an energy-dense battery and an 800V architecture that provides faster charging times.
The Q6 e-tron has a measured and strong surge to make your drive rapid and stress-free.
The new audi has a curved 11.9-inch screen and 14.5-inch infotainment touch display.
The 64 litre frunk (or front trunk) is very useful for smaller items and charging cables.
