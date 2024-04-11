 Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Call 911, it’s getting icy - Hindustan Times
Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Call 911, it’s getting icy

ByHormazd Sorabjee
Apr 12, 2024 05:02 AM IST

Driving the Porsche 911 Dakar edition is a good lesson on how the Scandinavians have perfected the art of driving on ice

It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, an important checkmark on my bucket list. But as it turned out, it became a twice-in-a-month occurrence. Hardly had I returned from an unforgettable couple of days driving on ice in the Audi RS4, that I found myself back on the same Finnair flight to Kittilä within a month. It’s a good reminder of the perks of having the best job in the world. What made it truly special this time around, is that I was invited by Porsche. The prospect of driving the iconic 911 safely on an icy track was just too good to pass up, especially since I would be driving the Dakar edition of the 911.

With its 480hp, 3.0-litre twin turbo engine, the Dakar edition of the Porsche 911 drives perfectly well on slippery surfaces.
The 911 demands a high level of precision from the driver.
    Hormazd Sorabjee

    Hormazd Sorabjee is one of the most senior and much loved auto journalists in India, and is the editor of Autocar India.

