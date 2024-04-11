Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Call 911, it’s getting icy

It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, an important checkmark on my bucket list. But as it turned out, it became a twice-in-a-month occurrence. Hardly had I returned from an unforgettable couple of days driving on ice in the Audi RS4, that I found myself back on the same Finnair flight to Kittilä within a month. It’s a good reminder of the perks of having the best job in the world. What made it truly special this time around, is that I was invited by Porsche. The prospect of driving the iconic 911 safely on an icy track was just too good to pass up, especially since I would be driving the Dakar edition of the 911.

With its 480hp, 3.0-litre twin turbo engine, the Dakar edition of the Porsche 911 drives perfectly well on slippery surfaces.