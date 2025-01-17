Menu Explore
Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Cue updates, cue seven

ByHormazd Sorabjee
Jan 17, 2025 09:02 AM IST

Audi’s once beloved Q7 SUV is back, with a new design and a trusty engine. But can it accelerate back to the top spot?

The Audi Q7 is the model that catapulted Audi India into the limelight. Bollywood took a shine to the luxury SUV when it was launched in 2006. Over the years, it has been a steadfast choice in a fiercely competitive segment, but it did lose its sheen somewhat, and desperately needed an update. That update is here. The Q7’s facelift includes subtle design tweaks and updated tech. Can it sit at the cool table? Let’s find out.

The updated Q7 retains its wide grille and sharp lines.
The updated Q7 retains its wide grille and sharp lines.
The dark, open-pore wood trims on the dashboard and doors add a modern touch.
The dark, open-pore wood trims on the dashboard and doors add a modern touch.
The cabin continues to prioritise comfort. The front seats are plush and supportive.
The cabin continues to prioritise comfort. The front seats are plush and supportive.
