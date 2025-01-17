Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Cue updates, cue seven

The Audi Q7 is the model that catapulted Audi India into the limelight. Bollywood took a shine to the luxury SUV when it was launched in 2006. Over the years, it has been a steadfast choice in a fiercely competitive segment, but it did lose its sheen somewhat, and desperately needed an update. That update is here. The Q7’s facelift includes subtle design tweaks and updated tech. Can it sit at the cool table? Let’s find out.

The updated Q7 retains its wide grille and sharp lines.