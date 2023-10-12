Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: How Merc does the electric slide

Wind resistance has a profound impact on an EV’s range, and this impact intensifies exponentially the faster you go. Consequently, this phenomenon has given rise to a new breed of EVs from Mercedes – ones that embody sleek and aerodynamic designs with the overarching mission to slice through air with minimal drag. The EQE SUV’s low-slung, rounded and smooth shape is more crossover than SUV.

The 56-inch display spans the width of the dashboard, and it is easy to use split screens and multiple apps simultaneously.

Complementing the Hyperscreen is a well laid-out cabin, which is a luxurious blend of leather, wood and metal. The aircon controls, which Indian drivers constantly adjust, are fixed on the main touchscreen, making them easy to access. But my pet peeve, the unresponsive steering control trackpads, haven’t been fixed.

