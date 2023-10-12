Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: How Merc does the electric slide
Oct 13, 2023 05:46 AM IST
Mercedes’ newer EVs are more aerodynamic, futuristic and tech-laden. The long-range EQE is the perfect but pricey example of this new philosophy
Wind resistance has a profound impact on an EV’s range, and this impact intensifies exponentially the faster you go. Consequently, this phenomenon has given rise to a new breed of EVs from Mercedes – ones that embody sleek and aerodynamic designs with the overarching mission to slice through air with minimal drag.
Complementing the Hyperscreen is a well laid-out cabin, which is a luxurious blend of leather, wood and metal. The aircon controls, which Indian drivers constantly adjust, are fixed on the main touchscreen, making them easy to access. But my pet peeve, the unresponsive steering control trackpads, haven’t been fixed.
