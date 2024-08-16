 Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: It’s a small world after all - Hindustan Times
Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: It’s a small world after all

ByHormazd Sorabjee
Aug 16, 2024 06:34 AM IST

The new Mercedes-AMG Coupe has a smaller engine. It’s powerful, fast and loaded with tech. But it comes at a price

In an age when global warming is a reality and carbon dioxide is responsible for heating up the planet, the only way for the internal combustion engine to redeem itself is by becoming smaller and cleaner. Even high-performance cars which thrive on big multi-cylinder engines have had to downsize. The 12-cylinder engine is almost extinct, V8s are a dying breed, and six cylinders are giving way to four.

The Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe has a new 2.0 litre, four-cylinder engine.
The GLC 43 Coupe feels like a sportscar on stilts.
In the GLC 43 Coupe, some of the engine sounds are artificially piped through the audio system.
