Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: It’s a small world after all

In an age when global warming is a reality and carbon dioxide is responsible for heating up the planet, the only way for the internal combustion engine to redeem itself is by becoming smaller and cleaner. Even high-performance cars which thrive on big multi-cylinder engines have had to downsize. The 12-cylinder engine is almost extinct, V8s are a dying breed, and six cylinders are giving way to four.

The Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe has a new 2.0 litre, four-cylinder engine.