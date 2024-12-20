Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: It’s rally been a treat

As far as motor sport events go, the Mille Miglia is among the greatest. Conceived as a 1,000-mile race across Italy (hence the name) from 1927 to 1957,it was recreated in 1977 into a slower paced regularity rally, at which precision and consistency are prioritised over speed. The Italian rerun each year is for vehicles manufactured before 1957, and those that either participated in or were registered for the original races.

Mercedes-Benz brought several of their iconic 300 SLs to the 1000 Miglia Experience in the UAE.