 Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Like a bolt from the blue - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Like a bolt from the blue

ByHormazd Sorabjee
Jun 21, 2024 04:41 PM IST

Buying a Porsche was a dream come true. Buying one before they go fully electric was even better. Driving on Indian roads never felt so good

Last year, I went and did something I thought I never would. I bought a car! You see, when you have the best job in the world, which is to drive the best cars in the world, it makes no sense to own a car. Every week, there is something new and interesting in my driveway. The last time I bought a car was 12 years ago. It was an E-class that did all of 10,000km in four years and blocked valuable space in my garage otherwise used by the steady stream of test cars that I bring home.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS models will become all-electric by 2025.
The Cayman loves to be revved and rewards you with a spine-tingling soundtrack.
The driving experience makes you forgive the outdated cabin, which has a tiny seven-inch touchscreen.
Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Like a bolt from the blue
