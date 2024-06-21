Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Like a bolt from the blue

Last year, I went and did something I thought I never would. I bought a car! You see, when you have the best job in the world, which is to drive the best cars in the world, it makes no sense to own a car. Every week, there is something new and interesting in my driveway. The last time I bought a car was 12 years ago. It was an E-class that did all of 10,000km in four years and blocked valuable space in my garage otherwise used by the steady stream of test cars that I bring home.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS models will become all-electric by 2025.