Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Slow, rugged, and steady

As SUVs go, the Land Rover Defender Octa is meant to redefine what it means to be the fastest off-roader on the planet. This is no easy task – the segment is brimming with contenders such as the Lamborghini Urus S and the Mercedes-AMG G63. But the Octa, powerful and confident, looks the part. Can it really go above and beyond? Let’s take a look.

The Land Rover Defender Octa has beefed-up mechanicals and can wade through half a metre of water.