Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Slow, rugged, and steady

The Land Rover Defender Octa is a docile family vehicle that transforms into a raging rally rider. What it lacks in speed, it more than makes up for in performance
As SUVs go, the Land Rover Defender Octa is meant to redefine what it means to be the fastest off-roader on the planet. This is no easy task – the segment is brimming with contenders such as the Lamborghini Urus S and the Mercedes-AMG G63. But the Octa, powerful and confident, looks the part. Can it really go above and beyond? Let’s take a look.