Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Slow, rugged, and steady

ByHormazd Sorabjee
Jan 31, 2025 09:32 AM IST

The Land Rover Defender Octa is a docile family vehicle that transforms into a raging rally rider. What it lacks in speed, it more than makes up for in performance

As SUVs go, the Land Rover Defender Octa is meant to redefine what it means to be the fastest off-roader on the planet. This is no easy task – the segment is brimming with contenders such as the Lamborghini Urus S and the Mercedes-AMG G63. But the Octa, powerful and confident, looks the part. Can it really go above and beyond? Let’s take a look.

The Land Rover Defender Octa has beefed-up mechanicals and can wade through half a metre of water.
The Land Rover Defender Octa has beefed-up mechanicals and can wade through half a metre of water.
The Defender Octa’s new Faroe Green metallic finish gives off a military vibe.
The Defender Octa’s new Faroe Green metallic finish gives off a military vibe.
In its Dynamic mode, the vehicle is ready for rough and heavy off-road trips.
In its Dynamic mode, the vehicle is ready for rough and heavy off-road trips.
